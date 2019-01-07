[LISTEN] Debating the challenges of basic education

Radio 702 | Eusebius McKaiser interviews deputy Minister of Basic Education Enver Surty about a range of issues the country's education system is facing, including the matric pass rate.

JOHANNESBURG - Eusebius McKaiser interviewed Deputy Minister of Basic Education Enver Surty about a range of issues including how to properly read and understand the matric results data, inequities in the education system and whether or not birth certificates should be a requirement for children to be allowed to enrol at schools.

Surty says that despite the challenges, the department has worked really hard to improve the education system is the country.

He says his department is doing all it can to make sure that learners who begin from grade 1 have support until they finish matric, even though this has proven to be very challenging.

