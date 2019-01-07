Limpopo man to appear in court over double murder

Wife of SA man detained in Mozambique seeking legal advice to clear his name
Africa
The suspect is accused of locking two men inside their house on Friday and setting it alight.
JOHANNESBURG – A man will appear in the Northam Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murders of two men in Limpopo.
The suspect is accused of locking the pair inside their house on Friday and setting it alight.
The victims were also robbed before being killed.
Police arrested the man in Rustenburg in the North West after he was caught with the victims' belongings.
Limpopo spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says: "Our investigations are still underway. We’ll know later because the motive behind this is not clear at this stage."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
