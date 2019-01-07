Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault in groping case

The 'House of Cards' star was not asked for his plea during the brief arraignment in a crowded Nantucket courtroom, but local media said his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

NANTUCKET/NEW YORK - Kevin Spacey was formally charged Monday with the indecent assault of a teenager who alleged the US actor groped him at a bar in Massachusetts in 2016.

Spacey appeared in a court in Massachusetts over the incident that allegedly took place in July 2016. The alleged victim was18 at the time he claims Spacey groped him after getting him drunk at a bar in Nantucket.

Spacey didn’t speak during his short appearance. He previously asked the judge to be allowed to skip the proceedings because he lives outside of Massachusetts and because it would amplify the publicity already generated, which the judge denied.

The judge also ordered Spacey to have no contact with the alleged victim and his family, before setting the next court date, 4 March.

He granted Spacey's lawyer’s request that the actor not have to be present then so long as he is available on the phone.

The case has attracted attention from around the world. Spacey has been accused of assault by others, but this is the first criminal case brought against him.