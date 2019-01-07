Popular Topics
Investigation underway to determine cause of fatal N3 accident

Emergency services say a minibus taxi and three other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on a stretch of that highway between Villiers and the Wilge Toll Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

A vehicle at the scene of an accident on the N3 on Sunday 6 January. Picture: Free State Health/Twitter
A vehicle at the scene of an accident on the N3 on Sunday 6 January. Picture: Free State Health/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a road crash that's claimed the lives of 11 people on the N3 in the Free State.

Emergency services say that a minibus taxi and three other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on a stretch of that highway between Villiers and the Wilge Toll Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

Eight people were seriously hurt, while one of the victims had to be airlifted to hospital.

Netcare 911's Shaun Herbst says: “Reports from the scene indicate that a minibus taxi, two light motor vehicles and a heavy motor vehicle were involved in a collision. Tragically, 11 people had sustained fatal injuries and approximately another eight-people sustained serious injuries.

“One of the passengers was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still being investigated.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

