In case you missed it: New 'Game of Thrones' footage released

CAPE TOWN – Ahead of the much-anticipated final season of Game of Thrones, fans have been treated to new footage.

HBO released a video clip showing new footage for returning shows, including Game of Thrones. The final season of the award-winning drama will be starting in April this year.

In the clip, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen meet with Sansa, who said: “Winterfell is yours, your grace.”

WATCH: HBO releases footage on 'Game of Thrones' & more

HBO has also released footage for Watchmen and Big Little Lies.