Idris Elba's lifetime ambition to DJ at Coachella

LONDON - Idris Elba can't believe he is performing a DJ set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and says it is a dream come true to perform at the music event.

Speaking to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, he said: "I'm gonna rock Coachella. I can't wait. It's a lifetime ambition to play Coachella for any DJ, for any artist so we're going in."

And Seacrest also asked Elba's daughter Isan (17) if she would be attending Coachella now her father is a part of it.

She replied: "Yes I will," before addressing her dad directly, "You can't say no now."

Her comment earned a laugh from the whole family before Elba added: "Well, I can, sort of."

WATCH: Idris Elba at 76th Golden Globe Awards

Meanwhile, Isan previously revealed her father is finally a cool dad after booking a slot at Coachella.

She said: "It was a cool dad moment. I was looking at the list and saw Virgil Abloh, because I love Off-White, and right under him I saw Idris Elba. I was in my bed and he was sleeping, so I couldn't even say congratulations. I was like, 'What?!' I had no idea."

And Isan was hoping this will be a great excuse for her to go to the annual festival.

She added: "Coachella is so huge. I've never been and I want to go. Hopefully, he lets me come because I have to miss school, but [we'll see]."