Golden Globe Awards winners surprise movie critics, pundits

The movies ‘Green Book’ and 'Bohemian Rhapsody’ took top honours winning the best picture comedy and drama categories.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody" winner Rami Malek poses with Graham King (2ndR), Brian May (3rdL) and Mike Myers (R) in the press room during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on 6 January 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AFP
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody" winner Rami Malek poses with Graham King (2ndR), Brian May (3rdL) and Mike Myers (R) in the press room during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on 6 January 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The results of Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards have surprised some film critics and pundits.

The movies Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody took top honours winning the best picture comedy and drama categories.

Green Book has become this award season’s most controversial movie, some critics enjoy the film based on a true story for showing how black jazz pianist Don Shirley and his white chauffeur became unlikely friends in the 1960s. But, many feel it does a disservice to Shirley and is racist in itself.

Bohemian Rhapsody has had a troubled past. Original actor Sacha Baron Cohen dropped out of playing the role in 2010, and director Bryan Singer was accused of sexual assault by multiple people before he was replaced in 2017 by Dexter Fletcher for the last bit of the production.

Still, Rami Malek won over audiences for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury winning best actor and possibly securing more awards success to come.

WATCH: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins two Golden Globes, Christian Bale thanks Satan

