Golden Globe Awards winners surprise movie critics, pundits
The movies ‘Green Book’ and 'Bohemian Rhapsody’ took top honours winning the best picture comedy and drama categories.
JOHANNESBURG - The results of Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards have surprised some film critics and pundits.
The movies Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody took top honours winning the best picture comedy and drama categories.
Green Book has become this award season’s most controversial movie, some critics enjoy the film based on a true story for showing how black jazz pianist Don Shirley and his white chauffeur became unlikely friends in the 1960s. But, many feel it does a disservice to Shirley and is racist in itself.
Mahershala Ali talks with the HFPA about #GoldenGlobe excitement and teases what's to come in the next season of True Detective. pic.twitter.com/PApcvD8xSz— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Bohemian Rhapsody has had a troubled past. Original actor Sacha Baron Cohen dropped out of playing the role in 2010, and director Bryan Singer was accused of sexual assault by multiple people before he was replaced in 2017 by Dexter Fletcher for the last bit of the production.
Still, Rami Malek won over audiences for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury winning best actor and possibly securing more awards success to come.
A euphoric @ItsRamiMalek was kind enough to make his first stop after winning to talk with the HFPA about his #GoldenGlobes win! pic.twitter.com/910ZiiaVYx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
WATCH: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins two Golden Globes, Christian Bale thanks Satan
