Gibson: Steyn’s next 100 wickets will be faster than last
Dale Steyn has struggled with various injuries over the course of the past two years and only recently overtook Shaun Pollock as South Africa’s greatest ever wicket taker of all-time.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson believes Dale Steyn will attain his next 100 wickets much quicker than the previous century.
Steyn picked up seven wickets at Newlands and sits on 431 wickets after 90 Tests with 500 wickets surely his next goal.
Gibson, a former fast bowler himself, can sense the desire is still strong inside the “Phalaborwa Express”.
“When he broke the record last year, I went to him and I said, ‘I think your next hundred wickets will come a lot quicker than your last’, I could see the hunger in his eyes. “
The paceman will be 36 this year, and therefore talk of retirement will naturally find its way into a discussion regarding Steyn. But he is renowned as one of the best athletes in the Proteas set-up and he himself has stated he has a few years left.
On Steyn’s future retirement, Gibson believes the player must decide how he wants to exit the game.
“What I've always said to players when it comes to the back end of their career, I like players to almost design their own exit. You think, ‘how do I want to leave?’ And then you communicate that to myself and Cricket South Africa (CSA) so that we can manage it probably.”
“The one thing you don't want is for a player of his quality to go on for too long or feel that he has left the game too early. I don’t want to be dropping someone of that calibre.
“I'm pretty sure as long as he's performing the way that he is, if he feels that he's got two more years left in him and he looks after himself very well, then so be it.”
