Gibson not worried about 'fantastic' de Bruyn

CAPE TOWN - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has no concerns over the current form of Theunis de Bruyn. The incumbent number four batsman Theunis de Bruyn has had an underwhelming series against Pakistan.

It was hoped that after his impressive maiden Test century (101) in Sri Lanka, this would be the series he would kick on and cement his place in the national side.

However, scores of 29, 10, 13 and four against Pakistan will disappoint the 26-year-old right-hander who has been prolific in domestic cricket over the last few years.

His Test average after eight Tests is a lowly 19.33 but Gibson has no apprehension about the player.

“I think he's a fantastic player and he's shown in Sri Lanka, in those tough condition what type of player he is.”

“He’s had a couple of failures, but I can tell you when I saw him just now in the dressing room and he is not disheartened.”

“He knows that's the nature of the game you play, you're not going to score runs all the time and he's fine. He's going to be okay.”

His teammate Temba Bavuma echoed the sentiments of the coach.

“I think we all back Theunis at number four, he has a strong record of scoring big hundreds. There is not too much worry from everyone around him because we know he is a quality player and on his day, he can do wonderful things.”

With captain Faf du Plessis suspended for one match, this could mean Zubayr Hamza will make his debut at the Wanderers on Friday. The Cape Cobras players averages just over 49 in First Class cricket, he bats at three for his franchise and it remains to be seen where he would fit into the Proteas batting line-up.

Interestingly, Bavuma said on after day two that he would choose number four as his preferred batting position for the national team if he was forced to choose.

“I enjoy number four, that’s where I bat for my franchise the Lions, so if I chose the position I would choose number four.”

South Africa wrapped up their seventh consecutive series win at Newlands after the nine-wicket victory at Newlands.

The third and final Test begins on Friday in Johannesburg.