Gabon soldiers seize state radio in apparent coup attempt

Military officers in Gabon staged an apparent coup early Monday morning, seizing the state radio station and declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo.

FILE: Gabon's President Ali Bongo arrives to attend a session meeting during the 10th BRICS summit on 27 July 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
FILE: Gabon's President Ali Bongo arrives to attend a session meeting during the 10th BRICS summit on 27 July 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
12 minutes ago

LIBREVILLE - Military officers in Gabon staged an apparent coup early Monday morning, seizing the state radio station and declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo, who is recovering from a stroke in Morocco.

A New Year's address by Bongo "reinforced doubts about the president's ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office," said Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, the leader of the self-declared Patriotic Movement of the Defence and Security Forces of Gabon.

More to follow.

