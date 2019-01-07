Former All Black Fekitoa ruled out for six weeks

The 26-year-old left the field during Toulon's Champions Cup defeat to Montpellier in December and has since undergone surgery.

TOULON - A knee injury will sideline former New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa for six weeks, his club struggling Top 14 outfit Toulon said on Monday.

He has scored eight tries in 30 games since he joined the former French and European champions in 2017 after winning 24 caps for the All Blacks.

Toulon sit in a surprising 10th place in the table, and are yet to win away from home in the league or in the Champions Cup this season.

Vice-captain Swan Rebbadj has also been ruled out for a month and a half but with an ankle injury.

Patrice Collazo's outfit face Edinburgh and Newcastle on consecutive weekends needing to win both fixtures if they are to hold any hope of advancing to the European Cup's quarter-finals.