Food Lover's Market gives assurances over Diepkloof branch after rat incident
The franchise has come under fire after a video was widely shared on social media showing a rat eating food from a display in the Diepkloof Food Lover's Market.
JOHANNESBURG – Management at Food Lover's Market says that while its stores are serviced by pest control company Rentokil, it doesn't guarantee the complete eradication of pests at its branches.
The franchise has come under fire after a video was widely shared on social media showing a rat eating food from a display at the Diepkloof Food Lover's Market.
Management has given an assurance that the store is properly managed with regular inspections conducted.
Food Lover's Market's Legal and Compliance Director Nigel Meintjies says Rentokil's most recent inspection was conducted a week ago and they are still waiting for the report.
“You can’t assume that by virtue that you take all these measures that you’re 100% certain that there can’t be a rat or anything of that likeness. Is it going to go away overnight, not it’s not? It’s an issue that we’re dealing with on an ongoing basis.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Security bolstered at Shepherd Bushiri’s church following deadly stampede
-
Food Lover's Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.