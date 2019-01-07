Food Lovers Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch

A video has emerged on social media of a rat eating food on display in the store.

JOHANNESBURG – Management at Food Lovers Market say they are not aware of any health and safety challenges at its Diepkloof branch.

This is after a video emerged on social media of a rat eating food on display in the store.

A Facebook post last month showed food at the branch being exposed to flies.

Food Lovers Market says it has been following health and safety protocol at its Diepkloof branch in Soweto, including conducting routine inspections.

Legal and Compliance Director Nigel Meintjies says: “The last inspection by Rentokil at the store was on 31 December.”

He says they will be investigating where the rat came from.

“I’ve seen the video and I’ve as much evidence as you’ve. We’ve, however, contacted the store owner and the store manager to find out what’s been happening on their side.”

Meintjies says they have identified that the area has a rat problem.

He says a team has been deployed to the branch as part of their investigation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)