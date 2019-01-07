Food Lovers Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch
A video has emerged on social media of a rat eating food on display in the store.
JOHANNESBURG – Management at Food Lovers Market say they are not aware of any health and safety challenges at its Diepkloof branch.
This is after a video emerged on social media of a rat eating food on display in the store.
A Facebook post last month showed food at the branch being exposed to flies.
Food Lovers Market says it has been following health and safety protocol at its Diepkloof branch in Soweto, including conducting routine inspections.
Legal and Compliance Director Nigel Meintjies says: “The last inspection by Rentokil at the store was on 31 December.”
He says they will be investigating where the rat came from.
“I’ve seen the video and I’ve as much evidence as you’ve. We’ve, however, contacted the store owner and the store manager to find out what’s been happening on their side.”
Meintjies says they have identified that the area has a rat problem.
He says a team has been deployed to the branch as part of their investigation.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Proteas team management want respect for 'positive' cricket after Du Plessis ban
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Police investigate death of 'Captain Porn'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.