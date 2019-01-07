Firefighters continue to battle Overstrand blaze

The Kogel Bay Resort had to be evacuated earlier on Monday as the fire moved dangerously close to the facility.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still hard at work battling a blaze in the Overstrand.

The Kogel Bay Resort had to be evacuated earlier on Monday as the fire moved dangerously close to the facility.

A Working on Fire chopper is still in the area (this is in Betty’s Bay - where the R44 towards Kogelbaai has been closed). MM pic.twitter.com/R3S1Ur0Gts — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

Thousands of hectares of vegetation have burnt and one woman from Pringle Bay has died.

At least two helicopters are helping from the skies. Firefighters have been working since last week to contain the fire.

The scorched earth that stretches for kilometres along the R44 is evidence of just how devastating the blaze is. Now the flames are in Kogel Bay, high on the mountain slopes, being fanned by strong winds.

A man accused of starting the fire when he shot off a flare appeared in court on Monday. He faces a charge of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)