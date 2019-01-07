Elderly couple found murdered in Lansdowne

Authorities plotting way to extinguish Overstrand blaze
Local
The bodies of the man and women in their 80s, were found in their house in Sandown road on Sunday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN – An elderly couple has been murdered in Lansdowne.
The bodies of the man and women in their 80s were found in their house in Sandown Road on Sunday afternoon.
The circumstances are unclear at this stage and police have not yet confirmed whether anything was stolen.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says, “A case of murder was registered for an investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.