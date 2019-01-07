Elderly couple found murdered in Lansdowne

The bodies of the man and women in their 80s, were found in their house in Sandown road on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – An elderly couple has been murdered in Lansdowne.

The bodies of the man and women in their 80s were found in their house in Sandown Road on Sunday afternoon.

The circumstances are unclear at this stage and police have not yet confirmed whether anything was stolen.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says, “A case of murder was registered for an investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”