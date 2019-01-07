EFF Student Command warns of 'anarchy' over registration fees

Its leader Peter Keetse says the Higher Education Department has until Wednesday to respond to its call for no registration fees, which they believe is used to exclude students.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command has warned there will be chaos if government does not make a pronouncement of fee-free registration at universities.

The student movement has made a call for students to walk in to universities to register free of charge.

Keetse says they’ve written to the department, calling for no registration fees to be paid by new and returning students.

“We hope they will respond. We have given them deadlines. If they don’t respond on Wednesday, that will be the 9th, they will experience the maximum level of anarchy. We are not scared of it. We know it very well. We have done it before.”

Keetse says the party’s student movement leads at the majority of universities across the country. He adds at their instruction all universities can be shut down in no time.

WATCH: EFF Student Command briefing

Press Conference addressed by EFFSC President Peter Keetse EFF Head Office , Braamfontein Posted by EFF Students Command on Monday, 7 January 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)