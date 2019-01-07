EFF Student Command urges student walk-ins at universities
This is despite a call from universities for prospective students to apply online and not walk into their institutions and risk stampedes.
JOHANNESBURG - With registration dates in campuses across the country around the corner, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command have urged prospective university students to walk into universities and register.
The varsity group says the online system excludes learners from remote areas with no access to electricity and proper network coverage.
The group's president Peter Keetse made the call during a media briefing on Monday at its headquarters in Braamfontein.
Keetse says no student must be excluded based on lack of space or finance.
Launching the #Sizofundangenkane campaign, Keetse called for learners to walk to universities to register physically.
Keetse says there won’t be any stampedes.
“We passed here even last year when a lot of people were anticipating a lot of stampedes; imaginary stampedes that they had. And I can tell you now that we’ve never experienced any casualties from the walk-ins that we had called last year.”
After the release of the matric results last week, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said universities needed to expand because Gauteng learners alone could fill up all universities in the province.
The Student Command says universities must accommodate students and that government must make a pronouncement of free registration or else hell will break loose at universities.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
