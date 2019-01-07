Diepkloof Food Lover's: 'Video of rat eating food was isolated incident'

Management says steps have already been put in place to ensure this doesn't happen again.

DIEPKLOOF - The Food Lover's Market in Diepkloof, Soweto, has told Eyewitness News that a video of a rat in its store was an isolated incident.

It comes after a video of a rat eating food on display went viral.

Management says steps have already been put in place to ensure this doesn't happen again.

On Monday, there were dozens of people shopping at the store despite the disturbing video doing the rounds in the past week.

Franchise owner Vijay Ramluckan says this is unacceptable.

“I think that I must firstly apologise for the incident. It is not the way we operate the business and it might be an isolated incident. But, even that being the case, we are ensuring and putting together all interventions to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Ramluckan says this is the first rat incident that has taken place in the store.

“That department has been shut until the backup area has been properly treated to prevent any rats from coming in, and ensuring that there are no food particles laying around that would attract [rats].”

He says staff members acted quickly to dispose of the rodent and interventions have been put in place to prevent this from happening again.