Mncwango: 'DA to exploit KZN ANC divisions to increase voter support'

The DA says it's working hard to ensure the ANC’s support dips below 50% in the province so that it can lead a coalition government.

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) vigorously campaigns for votes in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of its birthday celebrations, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province says it’s also hard at work to bring the governing party to below 50% in this year’s elections.

The ANC’s top six leaders were deployed in different regions across the province on Monday campaigning for votes.

The party’s top leaders have been making promises for a better life to potential voters in KwaZulu-Natal’s townships and rural areas.

#January8 Ramaphosa says all those found guilty of corruption will be jailed. He says their focus now continue being about service delivery in communities. ZN pic.twitter.com/bg4w1YS416 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 Ramaphosa commends the Lower South coast region for being the best region nationwide when it comes to the roll-out of houses. He has relayed stories of residents who have had houses built by the ANC led govt. saying people can see and feel the improvement in their lives pic.twitter.com/E5vb2PdmfR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

This is while the DA says it's working hard to ensure the ANC’s support dips below 50% in the province so that it can lead a coalition government.

The DA’s KZN premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango told Eyewitness News his party will take advantage of the ANC’s divisions in the province.

“It’s a province where the ANC in the province seem to dominate [and] has its own internal dynamics.”

He says the fact that there are municipalities not governed by the ANC in KZN shows that its possible for the DA to take over the running of the province.

In the last local government elections, the party received 14% support while the ANC’s support dropped to 58%.

WATCH: DA’s Mncwango: We will ensure ANC’s numbers drop in KZN

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)