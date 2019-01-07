DA goes on charm offensive in Alex ahead of elections
The party's leaders are talking to residents about their issues.
ALEXANDRA – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the people of Alexandra are realising that they have given the African National Congress (ANC) enough time to prove itself and are now ready for change.
The party is currently on its campaign trail in the township on Monday.
DA leaders are talking to residents about their issues.
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says the residents of Alex have opened up to them on their challenges.
“We came across a lady who has been waiting for a house since 1996. She has a disabled child and they live in a small shack. So she, for example, would be a person who should be given a house because she has special needs.”
She says the people are realising that there is an alternative party
“People are very open to the idea of voting for the DA. Alex is an ANC-governed area, but the reception from people is really positive.”
The DA says they will be escalating the people’s concerns to the City of Johannesburg and the provincial government.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
