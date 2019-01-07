Popular Topics
Correctional Services congratulates inmates who passed matric

A total of 235 inmates sat for the national senior certificate examination.

FILE: An inmate writes his exams in the exam room inside the Leeuwkop Correctional Facility. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Correctional Services Department says it’s proud of the performance of inmates who wrote and passed their matric exams.

The pass rate for matriculated inmates rose to 77.3% that’s up 1.4% compared to the class of 2017.

A total of 235 inmates sat for the national senior certificate examination.

Sixty-seven received a Bachelor’s pass, 46 scored diplomas while another 30 obtained higher certificate qualifications.

The departments Singabakho Nxumalo says that education opens doors even for those behind bars.

“An inmate has an option either to consider enrolling with institutions of higher learning, others opt for TVET programmes. We’ve inmates who qualified as artisans and once released, those inmates are able to use those skills in various disciplines.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

