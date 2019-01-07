Church of Satan praises Christian Bale for ‘thanking’ Satan in awards speech

Bale won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his portrayal of former vice president Dick Cheney in the film 'Vice'.

CAPE TOWN - The Church of Satan has praised actor Christian Bale’s Golden Globes victory.

Bale won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of former vice president Dick Cheney in the film Vice.

In his acceptance speech, Bale thanked the dark lord.

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,” he said about his character of Dick Cheney in the political satire.

The Church of Satan couldn't resist responding, saying in a tweet: “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism... as Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

