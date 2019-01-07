Church of Satan praises Christian Bale for ‘thanking’ Satan in awards speech
Bale won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his portrayal of former vice president Dick Cheney in the film 'Vice'.
CAPE TOWN - The Church of Satan has praised actor Christian Bale’s Golden Globes victory.
In his acceptance speech, Bale thanked the dark lord.
“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,” he said about his character of Dick Cheney in the political satire.
The Church of Satan couldn't resist responding, saying in a tweet: “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism... as Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”
To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi— The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019
WATCH: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins two Golden Globes, Christian Bale thanks Satan
