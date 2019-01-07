Charlize Theron: 'Parenthood is incredible but messy'
The 'Atomic Blonde' star says she understands the pressure mothers can be under from her latest movie 'Tully', in which shows a more real portrayal of the trials and tribulations of motherhood.
LONDON - Charlize Theron says parenthood is "incredible but messy" as she spoke of the pressure mothers can be under.
The Atomic Blonde star - who has son Jackson and daughter August - understands the pressure mothers can be under and is glad her latest movie Tully, in which she plays a stressed-out mother of three who hires a night nanny, is showing a more real portrayal of the trials and tribulations of motherhood.
Speaking to E! News' Ryan Seacrest, she said: "I was coming out of the early stages of being incredibly sleep deprived [when I got the script for Tully]. To me, it felt like something that felt super authentic. I think parenthood is incredible but it's messy.
"We don't see enough of that and I think it's hard on moms and society to feel that pressure. Somehow if you do that [focus on yourself], you're [told you're] a terrible mom. I know when I look after myself, I know that I'm a better mom to my kids."
She previously admitted she has always wanted to adopt and never planned to have biological children, largely due to her exposure to orphanages and children in need in the community where she grew up in South Africa.
Theron - who adopted both her children - said: "Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first."
And the 43-year-old star always knew she wanted more than one child.
She added: "We went through this really beautiful stage a year ago where the baby was hugging her sibling and there was all this love and affection. I was bawling my eyes out every day saying, 'This is the most beautiful love I have ever witnessed in my life.'
"Now the baby is almost three and realises she doesn't have to do everything her sibling tells her. There's a lot of wars in my house. I'm like, 'Where's the cute period that we went through?'"
WATCH: The official trailer of ‘Tully’
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Church of Satan praises Christian Bale for ‘thanking’ Satan in awards speech
-
‘Our perfect day’, Caster Semenya captions wedding picture
-
Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' score upset wins at Golden Globes
-
Feminist filmmakers tackle adult movie machismo
-
[WATCH] 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins two Golden Globes, Christian Bale thanks Satan
-
Cardi B insists she's not back with Offset & just wanted sex
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.