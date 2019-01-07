Beaufort West water crisis not due to poor management, says mayor
The Karoo town's three main reservoirs are at 11%, 13% and 28% of capacity.
CAPE TOWN - The Beaufort West Municipality is yet again urging residents to save water amid the town's ongoing water crisis.
The Karoo town's three main reservoirs are at 11%, 13% and 28% of capacity.
The municipality has since implemented a water shedding system in a bid to reduce consumption among residents.
Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable says that of the town's 40 boreholes, 17 have already dried up.
Over the last two months, Beaufort West lost five boreholes.
Constable says that for now, the plan is to drill more boreholes.
“We haven’t run out of water because we have managed the situation very well. But, it doesn’t mean it isn’t a crisis, it is a crisis because of the water sources that have dried up.”
In the long term, the municipality plans to get a pipeline which will pump water into the Gamka Dam.
The dam, which is the main source of drinking water for thousands of residents, has been empty since last year.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department announced last week that a task team has been formed to help find relief for the Karoo town.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
