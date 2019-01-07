Beaufort West water crisis not due to poor management, says mayor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
Go

Beaufort West water crisis not due to poor management, says mayor

The Karoo town's three main reservoirs are at 11%, 13% and 28% of capacity.

FILE: Beaufort West residents are having to use water sparingly amidst drought conditions. Picture: EWN
FILE: Beaufort West residents are having to use water sparingly amidst drought conditions. Picture: EWN
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Beaufort West Municipality is yet again urging residents to save water amid the town's ongoing water crisis.

The Karoo town's three main reservoirs are at 11%, 13% and 28% of capacity.

The municipality has since implemented a water shedding system in a bid to reduce consumption among residents.

Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable says that of the town's 40 boreholes, 17 have already dried up.

Over the last two months, Beaufort West lost five boreholes.

Constable says that for now, the plan is to drill more boreholes.

“We haven’t run out of water because we have managed the situation very well. But, it doesn’t mean it isn’t a crisis, it is a crisis because of the water sources that have dried up.”

In the long term, the municipality plans to get a pipeline which will pump water into the Gamka Dam.

The dam, which is the main source of drinking water for thousands of residents, has been empty since last year.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department announced last week that a task team has been formed to help find relief for the Karoo town.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA