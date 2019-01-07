Popular Topics
Authorities plotting way to extinguish fatal Overstrand blaze

Late on Sunday, the massive fire was contained in Betty's Bay, Rooi Els, Pringle Bay and Kogel Bay.

An aerial view of the fire which is visible from Betty’s Bay side. Picture: @OverbergFPA/Twitter.
An aerial view of the fire which is visible from Betty’s Bay side. Picture: @OverbergFPA/Twitter.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Firefighting authorities are plotting how to tackle a blaze in the Overstrand.

Late on Sunday, the massive fire was contained in Betty's Bay, Rooi Els, Pringle Bay and Kogel Bay.

The Kogel Bay Resort was evacuated yesterday and the R44 is still closed to traffic.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says, “We’ve one fire engine, one water tanker and skid unit on scene assisted by nature conservation. At 9am an assessment will be done as to the further crews that will be required.”

The fires are all linked to the initial spark caused by a flare shot on New Year's Eve. It has so far claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman in Pringle Bay and at least two other people have been injured.

A 34-year-old man suspected of firing the flare is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

He's been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.

More than 5,000 hectares of vegetation have already been destroyed by the fire.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

