ANC to kick off 107th anniversary celebrations in KZN
This week the party will officially launch its election manifesto during its annual 8 January statement in Durban.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) is kicking off its 107th anniversary celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, with President Cyril Ramaphosa at a library breakfast session on the lower South Coast.
Over a 100,000 ANC supporters are expected to fill up the Moses Mabhida Stadium and overflows this coming Saturday.
This past weekend, the party concluded its national list conference and extended national executive meeting where 200 names were selected to go to Parliament.
The ANC and its senior leaders are expected to kick into full election campaign mode this week as the party prepares to celebrate its 107th anniversary.
President Ramaphosa has a series of programmes planned in the lower South Coast region which supported the now president in a divided KwaZulu-Natal during his campaign trail.
The other top five members have also been deployed to various regions across the province where door-to-door campaigns will get underway.
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to join Ramaphosa at an ANC programme planned to take place in the eThekwini region on Wednesday afternoon.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
