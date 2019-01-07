ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has described as speculative, details of a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma.
The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa has been advised to speak to Zuma on issues including state capture and his corruption court case.
The paper says that Ramaphosa has been advised to have a frank discussion with Zuma and to lay his concerns about some remarks made by the former president.
The ANC's head of Presidency Zizi Kodwa says Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma is nothing new.
“We took a decision subsequently in this election to meet with all former presidents of the ANC and former presidents of the Republic.
“This meeting, therefore, follows the meeting President Ramaphosa had with President Mbeki and former President Kgalema Motlanthe, among others.”
He says, however, there is no way of knowing what will be discussed.
“The Sunday Times is just gossiping because how would they know the meeting of two people. What we can confirm is a meeting.”
Kodwa says a date for the meeting has not been set, however, it's long overdue.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
