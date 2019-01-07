Zuma’s address to KZN ANC supporters postponed

An African National Congress (ANC) event where former President Jacob Zuma was meant to speak in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday has been postponed.

There have been concerns within some groups in the ANC that the former president was trying to overshadow President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and the other top six leaders are campaigning in the province this week and will hold several gatherings.

#January8 Ramaphosa is about to address the Masinenge residents here in the Lower south coast region. They have all been encouraged to attend the party’s celebrations this Saturday. ZN pic.twitter.com/kkuCCkrLFI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

Posters in ANC colours have been widely circulated with the picture of Zuma as the main speaker for an event scheduled for Wednesday, just three days before Ramaphosa addresses the party’s birthday celebrations.

Eyewitness News has learnt that some within the ANC felt Zuma was trying to flex his muscles and overshadow Ramaphosa who is in the province campaigning this week ahead of the big event on Saturday.

Zuma’s spokesperson has told EWN the event has since been postponed because “the focus this week is to mobilise for Moses Mabhida [Stadium],” where the celebrations will take place.

Meanwhile, the former president has tweeted on Monday an article by the Sunday Times which said Ramaphosa would confront “divisive Zuma”.

Zuma says the paper keeps lying about his name and has asked whose agenda its serving.

You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed pic.twitter.com/GFia38g1Lo — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 7, 2019

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)