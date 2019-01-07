ANC EC sends condolences to OR Tambo district mayor after fatal crash
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has sent condolences to the family of its OR Tambo District Municipal Mayor Nomakhosazana Meth following the deaths of two of her relatives in a car crash.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has sent condolences to the family of its OR Tambo District Municipal Mayor Nomakhosazana Meth following the deaths of two of her relatives in a car crash.
The pair, believed to be the mayor's son and her nephew, were killed in the road accident in Mthatha on Friday just days after receiving their matric results.
It’s one of the latest fatal accidents on the roads as the festive season draws to a close.
In a statement, the party's provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi says the tragedy is not only a loss to the sibling's family but the country as well.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
-
ANC to kick off 107th anniversary celebrations in KZN
-
Legoete: 'ANC list for Parliament must enhance party's integrity'
-
'We are going to eat change' - Motsoeneng launches ACM
-
Saftu slams celebration of ‘mediocre’ matric pass rate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.