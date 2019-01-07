Popular Topics
ANC EC sends condolences to OR Tambo district mayor after fatal crash

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has sent condolences to the family of its OR Tambo District Municipal Mayor Nomakhosazana Meth following the deaths of two of her relatives in a car crash.

Picture: Supplied
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has sent condolences to the family of its OR Tambo District Municipal Mayor Nomakhosazana Meth following the deaths of two of her relatives in a car crash.

The pair, believed to be the mayor's son and her nephew, were killed in the road accident in Mthatha on Friday just days after receiving their matric results.

It’s one of the latest fatal accidents on the roads as the festive season draws to a close.

In a statement, the party's provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi says the tragedy is not only a loss to the sibling's family but the country as well.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

