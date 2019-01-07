ANC to ask Public Protector to probe Clifton beach incident
There was an outcry after private security guards asked beachgoers to leave the area late last month at sunset.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is to ask the Public Protector to investigate the Clifton beach debacle.
The ANC’s provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs was on the beach at the time and took up the matter with authorities.
Jacobs has filed an intimidation charge against the private security company involved, PPA.
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen explains: “We want the Public Protector to look at the PPA, to look at whatever links there might be between the PPA and the Democratic Alliance, mayor and councillor for safety and security JP Smith. We want answers.”
Following the incident, activists from lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee slaughtered a sheep at the beach in a cleansing ceremony.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
