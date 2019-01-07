7 more fatalities add to already grim WC festive season road death toll

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
Go

7 more fatalities add to already grim WC festive season road death toll

More than 167 people have died on Western Cape roads since the start of the festive season.

A traffic road block. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A traffic road block. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More than 167 people have died on Western Cape roads since the start of the festive season.

This is higher in comparison to the previous year when provincial traffic officials recorded 149 fatalities between 1 December to 1 January.

It was another grim weekend on the province's roads with 7 people losing their lives in separate accidents in Cape Town, the Karoo and George.

On Saturday on the N1 near Laingsburg, four people died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a taxi.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa blames reckless and negligent driving for the rise in fatalities.

"The fatalities that we experienced on our roads was due to fatigue; we had so many problems with taxi drivers overtaking in the face of oncoming traffic, causing the oncoming traffic to give way for them."

Fatigue, drunken driving and pedestrian fatalities also remain the biggest contributors to the road death toll over the December holiday period.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA