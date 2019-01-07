7 more fatalities add to already grim WC festive season road death toll

More than 167 people have died on Western Cape roads since the start of the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - More than 167 people have died on Western Cape roads since the start of the festive season.

This is higher in comparison to the previous year when provincial traffic officials recorded 149 fatalities between 1 December to 1 January.

It was another grim weekend on the province's roads with 7 people losing their lives in separate accidents in Cape Town, the Karoo and George.

On Saturday on the N1 near Laingsburg, four people died when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a taxi.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa blames reckless and negligent driving for the rise in fatalities.

"The fatalities that we experienced on our roads was due to fatigue; we had so many problems with taxi drivers overtaking in the face of oncoming traffic, causing the oncoming traffic to give way for them."

Fatigue, drunken driving and pedestrian fatalities also remain the biggest contributors to the road death toll over the December holiday period.