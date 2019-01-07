53 homes in Wupperthal to be demolished after devastating fire
The Moravian Church of Southern Africa says that Heritage Western Cape issued a directive and has given authority to demolish the historical buildings and structures that pose a danger.
CAPE TOWN - The town of Wupperthal is on lockdown as demolition crews move in following a devastating fire.
The Moravian Church of Southern Africa says that buildings that were damaged in last week's fire will be demolished.
The church says that Heritage Western Cape issued a directive and has given authority to demolish the historical buildings and structures that pose a danger.
Disaster co-ordinator and spokesperson for the Moravian Church, Wilfred Solomons Johannes.
"Fifty-three of these historical buildings will be demolished, however, it will be a phased approach. They will commence first with the homes that have asbestosis, as a result of the environmental health concerns and once that is done, to commence with the demolition of the clay homes."
Police are investigating a case of arson.
