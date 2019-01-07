5 people treated for smoke inhalation following fire in Bo-Kaap flat

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service says that two men and three women were taken to hospital on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a flat in Schotscheskloof, Bo-Kaap.

Spokesperson Theo Layne says the fire was on the third floor of the building.

"The city's Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in Asana Street in Schotscheskloof with three fire engines, one rescue vehicle and one hydraulic platform, with 19 firefighters."