5 people treated for smoke inhalation following fire in Bo-Kaap flat

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service says that two men and three women were taken to hospital on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Five people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a flat in Schotscheskloof, Bo-Kaap.
The city's Fire and Rescue Service says that two men and three women were taken to hospital on Sunday night.
Spokesperson Theo Layne says the fire was on the third floor of the building.
"The city's Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in Asana Street in Schotscheskloof with three fire engines, one rescue vehicle and one hydraulic platform, with 19 firefighters."
