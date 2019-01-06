WC DA ‘wants to professionalise police force’
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Bonteheuwel on Saturday, to encourage voters to register for the upcoming general elections.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it wants to professionalise the police force, appointing only skilled and qualified leadership when the party comes to power.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Bonteheuwel on Saturday, to encourage voters to register for the upcoming general elections.
The visit comes ahead of the voter registration weekend which kicks off later in January.
Expanding!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 5, 2019
"We will audit and upgrade all police stations.
Audit all weapons and equipment, as well as taking disciplinary steps against those who have lost or abused firearms, equipment and vehicles. - @MmusiMaimane
We are serious about having #HonestProfessionalPolice pic.twitter.com/n11uy5lOJ0
Maimane says the party’s plan will address under-staffing by increasing the number of operational SA Police Service members from 194,000 to 250,000 in their first term of office.
DA supporter Aneke Scheepers says crime is one of the biggest problems in the province and must be addressed: “We don’t have enough police and we have fewer trains which run every two hours. It’s unfair our people can’t get to work or schools. Those are the two biggest issues that we have in the Western Cape.”
Bonteheuwel resident Nadeema Samsodien says residents live in fear, daily, because of gang violence and wants to see more officers on the ground and a police station in the area: “Our concerns are the well-being of our children, gangsterism and drugs.”
Popular in Politics
-
Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
Strandfontein CPF welcomes EFF involvement in anti-gang violence protest
-
'I thought he was going to rape me' - Ellen Pakkies on killing drug addict son
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.