WC DA ‘wants to professionalise police force’

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Bonteheuwel on Saturday, to encourage voters to register for the upcoming general elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it wants to professionalise the police force, appointing only skilled and qualified leadership when the party comes to power.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited Bonteheuwel on Saturday, to encourage voters to register for the upcoming general elections.

The visit comes ahead of the voter registration weekend which kicks off later in January.

Expanding!



"We will audit and upgrade all police stations.



Audit all weapons and equipment, as well as taking disciplinary steps against those who have lost or abused firearms, equipment and vehicles. - @MmusiMaimane



We are serious about having #HonestProfessionalPolice pic.twitter.com/n11uy5lOJ0 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 5, 2019

Maimane says the party’s plan will address under-staffing by increasing the number of operational SA Police Service members from 194,000 to 250,000 in their first term of office.

DA supporter Aneke Scheepers says crime is one of the biggest problems in the province and must be addressed: “We don’t have enough police and we have fewer trains which run every two hours. It’s unfair our people can’t get to work or schools. Those are the two biggest issues that we have in the Western Cape.”

Bonteheuwel resident Nadeema Samsodien says residents live in fear, daily, because of gang violence and wants to see more officers on the ground and a police station in the area: “Our concerns are the well-being of our children, gangsterism and drugs.”