Three women killed at Bushiri's church identified by families, names revealed
The church has been charged by the police for defeating the ends of justice for only reporting the incident a day later after it occurred.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say three women who died at the stampede at controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church last week have been identified by their families.
The three women died when a group of congregants ran for cover seeking shelter during a thunderstorm at the Tshwane Showgrounds, the venue for the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.
Nine other people were seriously injured.
The victims are Patricia Pringane, Matshila Sarah Mohlala and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi.
Bushiri's church's lawyer Terence Baloyi says the tragedy is a lesson for them.
“We now remain on alert. It was a good lesson for us, we’re learning from it.”
