Three people killed in head-on collision in Protea Glen area

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have died, and five others have been injured following a head-on collision on the R559 in the Protea Glen area of Soweto.

The incident occurred just after 1am on Sunday morning.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident.

“Two men and one woman from the VW Polo were declared dead on the scene, and one woman was left injured. Two adults and two children from the other vehicle were left with minor to moderate injuries. All injured were stabilised and transported to Chris Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment,” says ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.