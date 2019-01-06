Three people killed in head-on collision in Protea Glen area
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have died, and five others have been injured following a head-on collision on the R559 in the Protea Glen area of Soweto.
The incident occurred just after 1am on Sunday morning.
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident.
“Two men and one woman from the VW Polo were declared dead on the scene, and one woman was left injured. Two adults and two children from the other vehicle were left with minor to moderate injuries. All injured were stabilised and transported to Chris Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment,” says ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Debit order scam: Check your bank account regularly, consumers told
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Allow police to do their work, pleads Bushiri’s lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.