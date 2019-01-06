Tense wait for election results in volatile DR Congo
On Saturday, just hours before Sunday's scheduled announcement of the provisional outcome, the electoral commission announced a delay until next week, without giving a specific date.
KINSHASA - The DR Congo was on tenterhooks Sunday, awaiting a new date for officials to announce the results of elections to replace Joseph Kabila as president of the volatile central African country.
On Saturday, just hours before Sunday's scheduled announcement of the provisional outcome, the electoral commission announced a delay until next week, without giving a specific date.
Amid fears of vote tampering and calls from world powers for voters' wishes to be respected, commission president Corneille Nangaa said little over half of ballots had been collected.
Insisting the commission should be allowed time to do its work, Nangaa decried what he referred to as "threats" from diplomats over the December 30 polls.
Twenty-one candidates ran in the election to succeed Kabila, who has ruled the vast conflict-ridden country for almost 18 years.
Among the frontrunners were Kabila's handpicked successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and two opposition candidates: veteran heavyweight Felix Tshisekedi and newcomer Martin Fayulu.
Popular in Africa
-
SAPS ropes in Interpol in trying to arrest Grace Mugabe
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Andre Hanekom’s wife pins hope on Mozambique’s justice system
-
Egypt's Sisi to inaugurate Coptic cathedral after bomb blast
-
Fears of deadly clashes after DRC delays release of election results
-
DRC election results delayed until 'next week' - electoral commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.