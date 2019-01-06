-
Suspect arrested for stealing 152 livestock worth R650k
Police say on Wednesday, 2 January, the suspect, accompanied by two other men, arrived at the Rhenosterhoek farm in Lichtenburg and told farmworkers that the farm had been sold.
JOHANNESBURG - A 36-year-old man has been arrested for livestock theft in the Free State.
Police say on Wednesday, 2 January, the suspect, accompanied by two other men, arrived at the Rhenosterhoek farm in Lichtenburg and told farmworkers that the farm had been sold.
The farm owners are away on holiday overseas and suspects allegedly ordered workers to count all the sheep. They then left the farm.
On Saturday, one of the men came back with two other companions in two trucks.
The men allegedly ordered the workers to gather all the cattle and sheep to the kraal as they'd bought them and were there to collect them.
Workers loaded 20 cattle into a truck, while 132 sheep were loaded onto another truck. The farm workers then alerted the neighbouring farmers after the men had left.
Police say the livestock, worth R650,000, was taken to Hoopstad where they were sold. S
After an investigation, one suspect was arrested in Lichtenburg. He is expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has lauded the stock theft unit members and members of the community for their cooperation that led to the apprehension of the suspect.
She says it is pleasing that the success came as a result of collaboration between the community and the police.
