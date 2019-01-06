Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters attempt march
Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked Sudanese cities including Khartoum since 19 December, when protests first broke out over a government decision to raise the price of bread.
KHARTOUM - Riot police fired tear gas Sunday at protesters in the Sudanese capital ahead of a planned march on the presidential palace calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down, witnesses said.
Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked Sudanese cities including Khartoum since 19 December, when protests first broke out over a government decision to raise the price of bread.
Authorities say at least 19 people including two security personnel have been killed in clashes during the demonstrations so far, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.
On Sunday, small groups of protesters gathered in areas of downtown Khartoum after a group organising anti-government rallies called for a march on the palace.
But riot police were quick to move in and disperse the protesters with tear gas, witnesses said.
"Police are not even allowing 10 people to gather," a witness told AFP.
Video footage posted on social media networks showed protesters fleeing down streets and alleyways in the downtown area trying to escape the noxious gas.
The Sudanese Professionals' Association, a group of doctors, teachers and engineers, had called Saturday for the march after organising similar rallies in recent weeks.
"We will march on the palace on Sunday calling for President Bashir to step down," the association said in a statement.
Security forces deployed to key squares across the capital on Saturday night ahead of the planned rally.
Protests on Sunday also broke out in the city of Madani southeast of the capital, witnesses said, with demonstrators chanting for "peace, justice, freedom".
An anti-government rally was also held in the northern town of Atbara, where the current unrest first erupted on 19 December.
Witnesses said the local market in Atbara was shut down as protesters took to the streets.
Sudanese authorities have launched a crackdown on opposition leaders, activists and journalists to prevent the spread of protests that initially broke out outside of Khartoum.
The country has been facing a mounting economic crisis over the past year led by an acute shortage of foreign currency.
The cost of some commodities including medicines has more than doubled and inflation has hit 70 percent.
Food and fuel shortages have been regularly reported across several cities, including Khartoum.
Popular in Africa
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Andre Hanekom’s wife pins hope on Mozambique’s justice system
-
SAPS ropes in Interpol in trying to arrest Grace Mugabe
-
DRC election results delayed until 'next week' - electoral commission
-
Fears of deadly clashes after DRC delays release of election results
-
Egyptian explosives expert killed defusing bomb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.