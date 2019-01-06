Stars expected to wear ribbons, bands at 2019 Golden Globes

At 2018’s Golden Globes, actresses made headlines for wearing black in solidarity with the Time’s Up campaign.

NEW YORK - Awards season is in full swing, as the Golden Globes take place on Sunday night, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Statues in 25 categories will be handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year, some stars are expected to wear black and white ribbons and bands to support dignified workplaces for women in all industries, as well as a nod to the new campaign, Time’s Up x2, a call to double the number of women in leadership positions across various fields.

The film Vice, about former vice president Dick Cheney, starring Christian Bale leads the nominations with six, but it’s the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, that most pundits predict will walk away with several awards.