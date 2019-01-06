Saudi courts to notify women of divorce by text message
The measure approved by the justice ministry appears aimed at curbing seemingly rampant cases of men secretly ending marriages without informing their wives.
RIYADH - Saudi courts will notify women by text message when they get divorced, in a new regulation that took effect on Sunday, officials said.
The measure approved by the justice ministry appears aimed at curbing seemingly rampant cases of men secretly ending marriages without informing their wives.
"Women... will be notified of any changes to their marital status via text message," the justice ministry said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya news channel and other local media.
"Women in the kingdom will be able to view documents related to the termination of their marriage contracts through the ministry's website."
The move comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler spearheads a liberalisation drive in the conservative kingdom, which has some of the world's toughest restrictions on women.
In June last year, women celebrated taking the wheel for the first time in decades as the kingdom overturned the world's only ban on female motorists.
The kingdom has also allowed women to enter sports stadiums, previously a male-only arena, and is pushing for greater participation of women in the workforce as it seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy.
But in tandem with the reforms, the kingdom has seen a wave of arrests of women activists in recent months as it steps up a crackdown on dissent.
The country also faces criticism over its male guardianship system, which allows men to exercise arbitrary authority to make decisions on behalf of their female relatives.
On Sunday, an 18-year-old Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport said she would be killed if she was repatriated by Thai immigration officials.
Pleading her case on Twitter, the woman -- who wanted to seek asylum in Australia -- said she was trying to flee her family, who subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.
Popular in World
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Trump on ending shutdown: 'We have to build the wall'
-
Map of the US-Mexico border
-
Clashes erupt in Paris as ‘yellow vests’ protest at unrepentant Macron
-
Malaysia's king abdicates: palace statement
-
Trump to Apple: ‘Make your product in the US’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.