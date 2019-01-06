SA beat Pakistan to win 7th straight home series

The win was set up by another convincing bowling performance from the Proteas. They bowled out Pakistan on day one for 177 runs.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa wrapped up their seventh consecutive home series win with a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Newlands.

South Africa were left to chase a 41-run target for victory, Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis took them over the line after Theunis De Bruyn fell for five runs off the bowling of Mohammed Abbas.

The Proteas were already without Aiden Markram who was nursing a bruised right thigh and then lost Hashim Amla (retired hurt) after being struck on the arm by Abbas.

Picking up from the first Test, Duanne Olivier continued his fine form and picked up 4-48. He was ably assisted

by Dale Steyn (3-48) and Kagiso Rabada (2-35).

The only resistance came from their captain Sarfraz Ahmed who managed 56, much needed after his pair at Centurion. Sarfraz alongside Shan Masood brought some respectability to the scorecard but the momentum was with South Africa who justifies their decision to bowl first.

In their response, Aiden Markram set the tone for the home side with a lovely 78, he never looked like

getting out until he received an unplayable ball from part-time medium pacer Masood.

It was unfortunate for the right-hander and the misery was compounded because it was the last ball of day one.

On day one, Faf du Plessis‘ ninth Test century (103) helped South Africa take form control of the test match. His

156 partnership with Temba Bavuma (75) helped the Proteas win the attritional battle with their opponents.

Thereafter Quinton de Kock scored a quick fire 50 of his own to take give South Africa 205 run lead at the end of Day 2.

Day three was moving day for the Test, resuming on 382-6 Pakistani quick Mohammed Amir topped through the

Proteas lower order to help Pakistan get the last for home wickets within an hour, South Africa ended on 431 all out with a comfy 254 run lead. It was an excellent total considering the pitch was a challenging one.

Pakistan then began their second innings with a revamped batting order but at 27-2, the Test looked like

it could end early but a brilliant counter-attack from Asad Shafiq and Masood Shan helped them reach their 100 run partnership in just 134 balls.

However, Shan was first to fall for 61 and then 35 runs later the star of the show Shafiq fell for 88 - his

wicket was the catalyst for the rest to tumble with Pakistan eventually bowled out for 294.

For the Proteas much-vaunted pace quartet, Dale Steyn was the big winner taking four wickets while Kagiso

Rabada ended with three and Vernon Philander two.

Needing just 41 runs on Day 4, the Proteas crosses the line without much of a sweat with the loss of only one wicket.