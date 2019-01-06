Reports: Wayne Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing
Court records obtained by Washington ABC 7 News and The Athletic showed that Rooney was arrested in Loudon County, Virginia, on 16 December for cursing and intoxication.
WASHINGTON - Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a $25 fine Friday, according to multiple reports Sunday.
Court records obtained by Washington ABC 7 News and The Athletic showed that Rooney was arrested in Loudon County, Virginia, on 16 December for cursing and intoxication, a misdemeanour for which he was released from custody on his own recognizance before paying the fine and court costs on Friday.
Rooney was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority at Dulles International Airport, which is located in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington.
The former England captain apparently was at the airport after a trip back from Saudi Arabia. He posted a photo of himself on December 14 from Riyadh at an event.
Rooney is serving a two-year UK drink driving ban stemming from a September 2017 arrest in England.
The 33-year-old forward came to the US capital last July, signing with DC United and taking the last-place Major League Soccer club into the playoffs in his first half-season with the squad.
Rooney was the centerpiece of United's marketing campaign as the team opened a new stadium, the English star saying upon his arrival he looked forward to the challenge and enjoyed the relative anonymity afforded by suburban life in America
