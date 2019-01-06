Loadshedding may be back by mid-January
Loadshedding may once again become a reality by mid-January despite assurances by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan that businesses would return in January to find a more stable environment.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning that the risk of loadshedding will increase despite a rise in their coal stockpile.
Loadshedding may once again become a reality by mid-January despite assurances by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan that businesses would return in January to find a more stable environment.
However, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says despite all the work done to try to mitigate the situation during the festive season, risks for load shedding would increase in the coming weeks.
He says there is a risk that the power system might be constrained again but they have done a lot of maintenance during the festive period and some of the units are back on the system and will help stabilise the power grid.
Popular in Local
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Three women killed at Bushiri's church identified by families, names revealed
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Police investigate death of 'Captain Porn'
-
Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.