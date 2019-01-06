Loadshedding may be back by mid-January

Loadshedding may once again become a reality by mid-January despite assurances by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan that businesses would return in January to find a more stable environment.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning that the risk of loadshedding will increase despite a rise in their coal stockpile.

However, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says despite all the work done to try to mitigate the situation during the festive season, risks for load shedding would increase in the coming weeks.

He says there is a risk that the power system might be constrained again but they have done a lot of maintenance during the festive period and some of the units are back on the system and will help stabilise the power grid.