Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly requested a meeting with Jacob Zuma to raise concerns on the former president’s public comments.

FILE: Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly requested a meeting with Jacob Zuma to raise concerns on the former president’s public comments.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Ramaphosa has been advised to engage Zuma on issues including state capture and his court case.

According to the newspaper, President Ramaphosa has been advised to have a frank discussion with Zuma and to lay his concerns about some remarks made by the former president.

The paper is reporting that its sources have described Zuma as creating mischief through his public comments on platforms such as Twitter.

Earlier in January, Zuma released a video on Twitter in which he advocates for the nationalisation of land, a policy contrary to the African National Congress’ (ANC) land expropriation without compensation.

Party leaders reportedly hope the talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa will serve as a show of unity ahead of the ANC’s manifesto launch.

