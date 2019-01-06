Report: Ramaphosa to hold frank talks with Zuma over public comments
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly requested a meeting with Jacob Zuma to raise concerns on the former president’s public comments.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly requested a meeting with Jacob Zuma to raise concerns on the former president’s public comments.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Ramaphosa has been advised to engage Zuma on issues including state capture and his court case.
According to the newspaper, President Ramaphosa has been advised to have a frank discussion with Zuma and to lay his concerns about some remarks made by the former president.
The paper is reporting that its sources have described Zuma as creating mischief through his public comments on platforms such as Twitter.
Earlier in January, Zuma released a video on Twitter in which he advocates for the nationalisation of land, a policy contrary to the African National Congress’ (ANC) land expropriation without compensation.
Party leaders reportedly hope the talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa will serve as a show of unity ahead of the ANC’s manifesto launch.
Popular in Politics
-
Survey: 61% of voters say they will vote ANC in upcoming elections
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
Strandfontein CPF welcomes EFF involvement in anti-gang violence protest
-
EFF calls for more police visibility in Strandfontein
-
'I thought he was going to rape me' - Ellen Pakkies on killing drug addict son
-
ANC: Saturday's NW list conference won’t affect national outcome
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.