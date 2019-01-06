-
Police investigate death of 'Captain Porn'
The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge - known as Captain Porn according to media reports - was found inside his room covered in blood.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of an elderly man in Kenilworth.
The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge - known as Captain Porn according to media reports - was found inside his room covered in blood.
Police say he was found on Thursday, with injuries to his arms, legs and had bruises on his face.
The police's FC van Wyk the caretaker of the property where Bridge was living reported that his body was taken to his room.
Bridge was taken to a nearby hospital where he died due to his injuries. A case of murder has been opened.
He was convicted in 2012, of engaging in indecent sexual acts with young boys.
Police say no arrests have been made.
