Police investigate after man drowns while on fishing trip with children
The man’s body was found on Saturday morning in Swartvlei, a lake between Knysna and Sedgefield.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still investigating the causes surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man.
The man’s body was found on Saturday morning in Swartvlei, a lake between Knysna and Sedgefield.
According to National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambon, the man went fishing with his three children: It’s reported that the 45-year-old man and his three children, two girls aged 16 and seven and a boy aged five, launched a small boat to go fishing, and while fishing the boat capsized.”
After the alarm was raised, nearby civilians attempted a rescue operation.
The three children were rescued while swimming to shore.
