Police investigate after man drowns while on fishing trip with children

The man’s body was found on Saturday morning in Swartvlei, a lake between Knysna and Sedgefield.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still investigating the causes surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man.

The man’s body was found on Saturday morning in Swartvlei, a lake between Knysna and Sedgefield.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambon, the man went fishing with his three children: It’s reported that the 45-year-old man and his three children, two girls aged 16 and seven and a boy aged five, launched a small boat to go fishing, and while fishing the boat capsized.”

After the alarm was raised, nearby civilians attempted a rescue operation.

The three children were rescued while swimming to shore.