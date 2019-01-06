PE police hunt for woman who kidnapped boy (3)

According to police information, the child, Nefrin Lucraine Roberts, was at the beach in Summerstrand with his grandmother, Lucinda Roberts.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Port Elizabeth are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, 4 January from a beach.

They were waiting for the child’s mother. While there, a woman, who introduced herself as Meagan from Shauderville, struck up a conversation with the grandmother and after a while, both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor.

They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother who never arrived. The two women stayed on the beach and a while later, about 6pm, ‘Meagan’ went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes. She took the child with her and never returned.

The incident was reported to police on Saturday, 5 January.

At the time, the child was wearing a grey sweater and blue shorts. The child is from Hibiscus Street, Ext 31 in Bethelsdorp.

Police have described ‘Meagan” as about 25-30 years old, dark in complexion and fluent in Afrikaans and English.

She has a tattoo on her arm and ankle and may possibly be from Shauderville.

At the time of the kidnapping she was wearing a pink striped top with pink jeans and black takkies. A scarf was tied around her hair.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage at the Pick ‘n Pay centre where she took the child.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth is investigating a case of Kidnapping.

Police are appealing to the communities to assist in tracing the woman and the child.