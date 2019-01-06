Overstrand fire largely contained
This morning people at the Koggelsbaai Resort were evacuated due to a fire along the R44 that spread from the Betty's Bay area.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Western Cape will work through the night to tackle the blaze in the Overstrand area and Cape Town.
Overstrand officials say the fire in Betty's Bay, Rooi Els, Pringle Bay is 60% contained.
City of Cape Town Fire Services says the Koggelsbaai mountain fire has been contained.
“Most of the fires along the R44 have been extinguished. However, there’s still a large area on the upper slopes of the mountain where two helicopters are water bombing,” says City of Cape Town Fire Service spokesperson Theo Layne.
A Koggelsbaai camper, Joy Abrahams, says her holiday was cut short this morning when she was told to leave the
site.
“You could see the smoke throughout the past two days, but it was worse today. We were told this morning we need to evacuate. We packed up everything.”
It’s being speculated that the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.
Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
