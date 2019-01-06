Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
The former media mogul took to his Twitter page on Saturday saying he will make the announcement at a press briefing this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Former media mogul and African National Congress (ANC) member Mzwanele Manyi says he will be making an announcement that will change the political landscape of South Africa.
Manyi took to his Twitter page on Saturday saying he will make the announcement at a press briefing this week.
The former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) boss, and now defunct ANN7 and The New Age, says he will be leaving the ANC after 30 years as a member.
In a cryptic post on Twitter, Manyi says he will be unveiling a new political home as well as its new leadership on Wednesday.
It’s still not clear whether he will be starting his own party or joining an existing one.
Manyi had to defend himself at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in 2018 after being implicated in suspicious activities to the benefit of the Guptas when he was director general at the GCIS.
Manyi has since denied allegations that his relationship with the controversial family was corrupt.
He is expected to make the announcement about his new political home on Wednesday.
BREAKING!!— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 5, 2019
All Media invited to the briefing
Purpose :
*New political home & Reasons for my decision
*Background on New Political Home and introduce National Leadership
Venue : TBA in Jhb/Rosebank
Date : 09 Jan 2019
Time : 14h00
A screenshot or any reference where I said this would assist. https://t.co/Zi58rNrmyi— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 6, 2019
